Woman charged with murder, held without bond in connection to Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Davenport Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and charged her with murder in connection with Sunday's shooting inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, was charged with first-degree murder Monday. She is accused of shooting and killing Eloise Chairs.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road and Pollion fled the scene. She was later arrested and held in Rock Island County jail until Monday afternoon, when she was extradited to Scott County.

Pollion was booked into Scott County jail just after 3 p.m. Monday with no bond. She is expected to make her first video appearance Tuesday.

A friend of Chairs confirmed Chairs in the mother of five children.

"She was a strong black, powerful woman who took care of her kids and anyone who needed her helping hand," the friend said.

As of late Monday Davenport Police investigators have not said what motivated Chairs' shooting.

The shooting was reported at 7:30 pm. Sunday.

The restaurant was full of families and children at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported.

