A 33-year-old Geneseo woman and her 3-year-old son were critically injured Thursday after they were run over by their own vehicle, Geneseo Police Department Asst. Chief Gene Karzin said in a news release Friday.
The incident occurred at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main St.
Karzin said witness statements indicate that the woman was getting out of the driver’s side of her vehicle with the boy in order to put him in a rear child-restraint seat.
As the woman was getting out of the vehicle it began to roll backwards, knocking the woman and child to the ground and then dragging them under the vehicle.
The front wheel then ran over the woman and the child. The vehicle came to a stop after it struck another vehicle parked in the church lot.
Witnesses to the incident helped to treat the victims until emergency responders arrived.
Both victims were initially taken to Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo.
The boy was then airlifted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries Friday night, Karzin said.
The woman was taken to OSF St. Francis by Genesis Ambulance. She was in critical condition Friday but is expected to survive, Karzin added.
Another child that was in a child-restraint seat in the vehicle was not injured.
The names of those injured are not being released at this time, Karzin said.
The accident remains under investigation.