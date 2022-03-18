Woman crossing street with child injured after being hit by Moline police squad car

A 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma was taken to a local hospital Friday after being struck by a Moline police squad car while crossing the road carrying a 4-year-old child.

It is the second time in less than a year that a pedestrian or bicyclist has been struck by a Moline police officer while driving a squad car.

According to a news release, a Moline police officer was on routine patrol driving northbound on 15th Street approaching River Drive in a marked Moline Police squad car.

The 27-year-old woman was walking south across River Drive just west of 15th Street when she was hit and knocked to the ground by the police squad car as it turned westbound onto River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department.

The officer immediately stopped to render aid and called for an ambulance, according to the release. Both the woman and the 4-year-old child whom she was carrying were taken to a local hospital. The child was uninjured, according to police, and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police was called to respond and assume control of the crash and will conduct an independent investigation of the traffic crash, according the Moline Police Department.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to press charges last summer after Moline police officer Katherine Pennacchio hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May of last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0