A woman was killed early Thursday after police say she was hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 80 in Davenport.
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded just before 3 a.m. to the crash in the eastbound lane near mile marker 294.
The initial investigation showed that the woman was walking in the eastbound lane and was truck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, police said in a media release.
The name of the woman nor the driver is being released at this time. No other information was available Thursday morning.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit and is ongoing.
Police is asking anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”