BARSTOW — Investigators do not believe a woman found dead outside her home Monday morning had been there long, and she was not dressed for the weather when discovered.
Sarah Hubbard-Gilbert, 36, of Barstow, was found about 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office. She was lying in front of her residence in the 100 block of 186th Street North in Barstow.
Gilbert was not wearing shoes or a coat, the sheriff's office said Wednesday. The condition of her body indicated she had not been outside very long.
Her cause of death remained unknown Wednesday after an autopsy on Tuesday was inconclusive. Toxicology tests were pending.
As a precaution, the case is being considered criminal until it can be proved otherwise, a representative of the sheriff's office said. No one was considered a person of interest in the case as of Wednesday morning.
Barstow investigation
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Dept. investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator and detectives from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator and detectives from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator takes photographs at the scene of a suspicious death at a home Monday in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator takes photographs at the scene of a suspicious death at a home Monday in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator takes photographs at the scene of a suspicious death at a home Monday, January 14, 2018, in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home Monday in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator and detectives from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
