Try 1 month for 99¢
Sarah L. Hubbard-Gilbert

Sarah L. Hubbard-Gilbert

BARSTOW — Investigators do not believe a woman found dead outside her  home Monday morning had been there long, and she was not dressed for the weather when discovered. 

Sarah Hubbard-Gilbert, 36, of Barstow, was found about 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office. She was lying in front of her residence in the 100 block of 186th Street North in Barstow.

Gilbert was not wearing shoes or a coat, the sheriff's office said Wednesday. The condition of her body indicated she had not been outside very long. 

Her cause of death remained unknown Wednesday after an autopsy on Tuesday was inconclusive. Toxicology tests were pending. 

As a precaution, the case is being considered criminal until it can be proved otherwise, a representative of the sheriff's office said. No one was considered a person of interest in the case as of Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags