One person was arrested Friday night after crashing into a Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy's squad car.
According to a news release, around 11 p.m. Friday, an on-duty Rock Island County Deputy was patrolling in a fully marked squad car, driving westbound on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. As she entered the 7th Street intersection, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the driver's side of the squad.
The vehicle left the scene, according to the release, but was stopped by East Moline Police. The driver, Lisa Reynolds, was arrested and cited for suspected driving under the influence, driving while license was revoked and failure to yield at an intersection, the release states.
Reynolds posted bond at the East Moline Police Department.
No injuries to the deputy were reported, according to the release. The squad was driven to the Sheriff's Office in Rock Island, but is no longer in service due to the damage, the release states.