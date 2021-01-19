Woman killed in crash near Rock Falls

A woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle and colliding with an oncoming semi.

The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m., Monday, in Whiteside County near Rock Falls, Illinois.

According to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, a semi driven by Ricky J. Chapman, 61, Fenton, Ill., was traveling westbound on Prophet Road, just west of Luther Road, when a female driving a car in opposite direction lost control going around a curve and slid into the path of the semi.

When deputies arrived they discovered both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire.

The Whiteside County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the female dead. A positive identification of the female driver is pending.

Deputies were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS and Johnson’s Towing.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0