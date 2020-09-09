Woman killed in LeClaire accident Monday identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Scott County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the Eldridge woman killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire.

Carol Jean Pereria, 58, was driving a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler east on Valley Drive and went off the road for an unknown reason. The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair, and struck another tree causing the Jeep to land on its tires.

According to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call at 5:42 p.m. Monday about the accident near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane.

Pereria was transported to Genesis Medical Center by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

LeClaire Police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigations Team.

The accident remains under investigation with no further information at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.