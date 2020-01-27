Woman makes plea deal in beating death of 5-year-old son

A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death took a plea deal in Iowa District Court in Scott County Friday.

Jacqueline M. Rambert, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment multiple acts and child endangerment death resulting in death of her 5-year-old son Ja’Shawn Russell.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas.

Rambert is to be sentenced March 20.

Her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, stands trail beginning Feb. 3.

On April 27, 2018, Rambert called 911 because her son Ja’Shawn Russell, was choking and unresponsive, according to the arrest affidavit.

The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. Ja’Shawn died May 1.

An autopsy determined he died died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm. Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August. Henderson was arrested in Indiana.

Court documents said Henderson assaulted the boy in April of 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period.

