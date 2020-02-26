Woman passes nearly $500 in counterfeit $20 bills in Milan

Milan police are investigating an incident in which a woman used nearly $500 in counterfeit $20 bills to purchase electronic-purchase cards at two Milan stores.
Police Chief Shawn Johnson said Wednesday the incident at Dollar General happened about 11:20 a.m. Friday, with another at 11:32 a.m. at Walgreens. Store video shows the same woman buying the cards.
She bought $480 in electronic-purchase cards — $280 from Dollar General and $200 from Walgreens.
Police plan to release the video to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, said Johnson, who advises people to examine $20 bills.
If Milan has had two or three incidents, other nearby cities probably have, too, he said.
"When you see these kinds of cases, they bounce around around a little bit," Johnson said.