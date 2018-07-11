A woman who braved the Mississippi River to rescue her dog Wednesday afternoon was in turn rescued after the river pinned her against the Channel Cat dock.
The Moline Fire Department was called around 1:33 p.m. to the Channel Cat docks, fire Capt. Mick Dochterman said. The woman was on the shore and her dog went into the river. She was able to rescue the animal but became trapped on the upstream side of the dock.
"It was a life-threatening situation," Dochterman said.
Fortunately there were firefighters and police officers nearby who came to help, he said. The crew of the Channel Cat also helped, providing a ring buoy and a life jacket for the woman while the rescue was underway.
The woman was relatively unharmed and refused treatment, Dochterman said. He could not provide her identity.
Alice Cameron, the operations manager for the Channel Cat, said the crew who assisted were Capt. David Blitgen and Ian Fowler, a deckhand.