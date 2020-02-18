Woman says she stopped for man in road, and he robbed her of $150 at gunpoint

CAMBRIDGE — A victim of an armed robbery in Kewanee Jan. 13 told police she was flagged down in the street by a man with a firearm who took $150 from her.

Cornelius D. McCrary, 26, was charged with Class X felony armed robbery, Class 1 felony aggravated robbery, Class 4 felony obstruction of justice, Class 4 felony theft, and misdemeanor obstructing identification.

During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Investigator Michael Minx of the Kewanee Police Department testified that the victim was driving southbound in the 800 block of North Chestnut about 9:30 p.m. when a man appeared in the street. She stopped so she wouldn't hit him. He held her up at gunpoint, and she gave him $150.

She went home to get her phone and also stopped at a laundromat to catch her breath because she was shaken up, then she called police.

She described the man as black, about 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, and wearing black clothing. She said right after it happened, she looked back through her rearview mirror and saw the man go into a house at 807 N. Chestnut.

