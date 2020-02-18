Woman says she stopped for man in road, and he robbed her of $150 at gunpoint

CAMBRIDGE — A victim of an armed robbery in Kewanee Jan. 13 told police she was flagged down in the street by a man with a firearm who took $150 from her.
Cornelius D. McCrary, 26, was charged with Class X felony armed robbery, Class 1 felony aggravated robbery, Class 4 felony obstruction of justice, Class 4 felony theft, and misdemeanor obstructing identification.
During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Investigator Michael Minx of the Kewanee Police Department testified that the victim was driving southbound in the 800 block of North Chestnut about 9:30 p.m. when a man appeared in the street. She stopped so she wouldn't hit him. He held her up at gunpoint, and she gave him $150.
She went home to get her phone and also stopped at a laundromat to catch her breath because she was shaken up, then she called police.
She described the man as black, about 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, and wearing black clothing. She said right after it happened, she looked back through her rearview mirror and saw the man go into a house at 807 N. Chestnut.
Police found no one matching that description at that address. Instead, they found a man who opened the door at 808 N. Chestnut and closed it. The man gave his name as “Jonathan Thomas” and provided a date of birth, and all residents and occupants of the house allowed police to search for a firearm, although the consensus was that no one had conducted a robbery in the middle of the roadway. No firearm was found.
When a search of the name “Jonathan Thomas” turned up nothing, police learned he was from Aurora. The Aurora Police Department gave them the name Cornelius McCrary.
The victim picked McCrary from the photo lineup, adding that the robber she remembered had gold teeth. No smile was visible in the driver's license photo used in the photo lineup.
Public defender James Cosby then challenged Minx to look in his client's mouth. “There's not a gold tooth in his mouth,” he said.
Police found a fingerprint on the driver's side window where the subject tapped the glass; it will be processed.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and a March 19 pre-trial hearing was set. McCrary remains in custody on $100,000 bond.