An Arizona woman faces 10 charges in Scott County — accused of throwing a bat at police, attempting to hit firefighters with her vehicle and fleeing from authorities.

Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Ariz., is charged with three felonies and seven misdemeanors, including four counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts, court records show. All of the charges are based on acts investigators accuse Huber of taking on April 2.

Davenport police officers encountered her just after 2 p.m. while answering a call at 1411 E. 11th St., according to records. Huber was the complainant in the call.

She was sitting in her white 2020 Jeep Compass in front of the address when a uniformed officer approached her and tried to speak with her, reports show. Huber got the baseball bat from the Compass and brandished it at the officer.

When the officer ordered her to drop the bat, Huber threw it at the officer, court records state. She then retrieved a large pair of scissors from the car and brandished them at the officer.

Huber’s actions placed the officer in fear of being assaulted, records state.

Firefighters also responded to the 11th Street address, because Huber had asked for medical assistance for a family member, records show. She accelerated the vehicle in reverse, reports state, backing the vehicle toward the firefighters and attempting to strike them.

The firefighters were forced to get out of the way to avoid the Compass, court records state.

Huber then left the scene and refused to stop for a uniformed officer in a marked police vehicle with lights and sirens operating, records state. During the pursuit, Huber failed to obey traffic signals, exceeded the speed limit by at least 25 mph, drove the wrong way on Locust Street and drove through private property, intentionally damaging the grass.

As a result, Huber also faces several traffic citations.

She eventually ran from the vehicle, failing to stop when ordered by police officers, records state.

Huber was booked on Monday into the Scott County Jail. She was free on a cash-only $5,000 bond as of Tuesday. Records do not indicate where she was in the intervening days or where Davenport police found her.

Huber made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, and her next is scheduled for April 21.