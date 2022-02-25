Woman who stole box truck from Moline post office parking lot pleads guilty

A woman accused in January of stealing a box truck from a Moline post office parking lot has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Police said Larecia L. Thomas, 26, Moline, stole the truck on Jan. 6 as it sat parked at the post office with the keys inside. The truck, owned by a private company that makes deliveries to the post office, was empty when it was taken.

A short time later, Moline police officers found the truck on the John Deere Expressway near Interstate 74, according to the Moline Police Department. Thomas was identified as the driver. She did not stop when directed. Police later found her again, and she ran away. Two officers were injured chasing her before she was captured.

On Friday, Thomas pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and a jail sentence of 180 days, according to Rock Island County court records. The jail time was stayed and Thomas will not have to serve it if she successfully completes probation.

A second charge, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records state.

If she does have to serve the jail time, Thomas qualifies for day-for-day credit, which means she would serve about half of the listed time, court records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.