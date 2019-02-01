The annual Quad-Cities Women’s March will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Island Union Hall, Local Laborers Union 309, 2835 7th Ave.
Speakers will include representatives of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and girls).
The purpose of the event is to harness the political power of diverse women in the community to create transformative social change, according to a news release.
Organizers advocate for legislation and policies regarding the rights of women, workers, the LGBTQ community, human and reproductive rights, immigration and healthcare reform, the environment, racial equality, freedom of religion and tolerance.
Women’s Marches around the country strive to dismantle systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.
For more information, contact Bridget Ehrmann at 309-558-7684 or bridgetmaki@gmail.com