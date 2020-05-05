Wonder what your pets think of quarantine? Catch Bell Tower Theater’s first virtual play May 16

While COVID-19 has us spending more time at home these days, many of us may be wondering what our pets are thinking about the whole ordeal. Find a little insight with a glimpse into the minds of eight “pets” on May 16, when The Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque presents its first virtual play, “Pets in Quarantine,” through its Facebook page.
“It is quite funny,” said Sue Flogel, the theater’s artistic associate and the show’s director, who also is playing Paige Turner, a reporter who interviews “animals” from remote locations.
In the new comedy, "Pets in Quarantine," by Stephen Murray, “Paige is doing a story about the pandemic, and she’s telling it from the animals’ point of view,” Flogel said. “Obviously, many of our pets are living with us being around a whole lot more than we normally are,” and “pets have varying degrees of feelings about what it’s like having the people at home.”
Each character will don costumes to become the animal they are portraying, complete with ears, hats and more.
“It’s funny because it’s very familiar to what we’re seeing in general on news casts and things like that,” she said. “Everything is being done remotely.”
Flogel said Paige will interview a goldfish; a German shepherd; a lizard, Flogel’s favorite; a Yorkshire terrier; an older basset hound; a prize-winning standard poodle; and two cats.
The 20-minute play will be broadcast using GoToMeeting, a video conferencing and meeting platform, and will stream live on Facebook, at facebook.com/bell.tower.9 at 7 p.m. on May 16. Because of copyright restrictions, the video will not remain online after the show.
“We’re hoping that families will sit down and watch it together,” she said.
The Bell Tower typically produces shows seven months out of the year, Flogel said, and its February show was its last before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The folks at the theater still hope to produce its April show later in the year, she said, though shows in June and July for kids and high schoolers have been canceled.
June and July shows are her “babies,” she said. Having to cancel and postpone shows has “been hard, and I’m really glad they gave me this project,” she said. “(I) feel like I’m doing something to contribute.”
Flogel said she selected cast members based on their strengths, adding that “everybody is just doing a fantastic job.”
There has been a bit of a learning curve, getting using to the technology, she said. And as a director, “I am used to using movement,” she said. But she and the other cast members have talked about character development and how they are coming across, and “I haven’t had to say a whole lot,” she said. “They’re just all really good.”
Admission to the virtual show is free, but donations will be accepted through Facebook and the theater's website, belltowertheater.net. Patrons have been generous, Flogel said, adding that crew members are brainstorming on how they can make theater goers feel more safe in the future once it is allowed to open again.
In the "meantime, we’re just doing what we can to continue to have a footprint in the community.”
