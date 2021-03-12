Work begins Monday on 3-year project to replace I-280 bridge deck

Traffic will shift starting Monday to the eastbound lanes of the Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge that carries Interstate 280 traffic over the Mississippi River as part of a three-year deck replacement and resurfacing project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday announced work will begin Monday to install concrete barriers to prepare for the traffic shift, causing temporary lane closures in both directions of I-280.

Weather permitting, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction by Friday so construction begin on the westbound lanes, according to a news release.

Motorists can expect delays, allow extra time for trips across the bridge and consider alternate routes, according to the Illinois DOT.

Drivers should pay close attention to changing traffic conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment, per the release.

Westbound bridge deck replacement is tentatively schedule to be completed in November. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022, per the DOT.