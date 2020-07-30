Work begins on Bettendorf senior living co-op

Grading and infrastructure work has begun for a three-story, 62-home senior living cooperative going up on six acres behind Bettendorf's Cumberland Square/Northwest Bank at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
Called the Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf, the building is being developed by Ewing Development, based in Pella, Iowa, on a land-locked piece of ground that formerly was a farm field.
A formal ground-breaking was held Tuesday with completion of the building in 14 to 16 months.
In addition, Ewing hopes to begin construction yet this fall on a single-story, assisted living/memory care building on another section of the property that is 15.5 acres total and includes a now-vacant single-family house facing Middle Road, Rhonda Ludwig, marketing manager, said.
Plans for a third buildable site on the property have not yet been finalized, she said.
For now, entrance to the property will be off Middle Road, on a shared easement through the Northwest Bank property, Ludwig said.
As the site develops, there will be additional access via Happy Joe Drive to the east. And, as population grows, the city likely will conduct a traffic study to see if a traffic light would be warranted on Middle Road at the bank or at Happy Joe Drive, Brent Morlok, city engineer, said.
The homes are available in 13 different floor plans, ranging from 1,000 square feet to 1,800 square feet, and have heated underground parking, Ludwig said.
At present, 10 have been sold, she said.
To live in one of the homes, a person aged 55 or older would buy a share in the cooperative corporation, which will own the building, land and common areas, according to the Vintage Cooperative website.
A portion of monthly dues would go to maintenance and utilities, but about 50 to 60 percent would go toward paying the corporation's mortgage and, as such, the shareholder could claim tax deductions for mortgage interest as well as real estate taxes, the website says.
The cooperative will be governed by a board of directors made up of shareholders.
The first Vintage cooperative opened in 2013 in Indianola, Iowa, and the company has since built locations in Ankeny, Coralville, Beaverdale, Johnston, Iowa City and Ames, all in Iowa. In addition to Bettendorf, the developer also has buildings under construction in Altoona, Maryville and Pella, also all in Iowa.