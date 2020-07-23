Work begins on Bettendorf senior living co-op

As the site develops, there will be additional access via Happy Joe Drive to the east. And, as population grows, the city likely will conduct a traffic study to see if a traffic light would be warranted on Middle Road at the bank or at Happy Joe Drive, Brent Morlok, city engineer, said.

The homes are available in 13 different floor plans, ranging from 1,000 square feet to 1,800 square feet, and have heated underground parking, Ludwig said.

At present, 10 have been sold, she said.

To live in one of the homes, a person aged 55 or older would buy a share in the cooperative corporation, which will own the building, land and common areas, according to the Vintage Cooperative website.

A portion of monthly dues would go to maintenance and utilities, but about 50 to 60 percent would go toward paying the corporation's mortgage and, as such, the shareholder could claim tax deductions for mortgage interest as well as real estate taxes, the website says.

The cooperative will be governed by a board of directors made up of shareholders.