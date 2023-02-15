Beginning Tuesday the Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road intersection will be closed for construction as part of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, the city of Bettendorf said in a news release.

The Competition Drive intersection at Middle Road, north of Forest Grove Drive, will remain open.

To access TBK Bank Sports Complex and nearby businesses, people should use Friendship Path to the west and Competition Drive to the east.

Thru traffic along Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using the recently completed extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path.

Thru traffic along Middle Road will be detoured using Hopewell Avenue and 53rd Avenue to the south and Competition Drive to the north.

For more information on the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project visit www.bettendorf.org/ForestGroveDrive.