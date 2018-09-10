Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport.
The good news? It won’t affect traffic for several weeks. The bad news? There really isn’t any.
“For the first two or three weeks, everything will be done from the bottom,” said David von Kaenel, District 2 construction engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Basically, traffic won’t even know that we are working on it.”
The $628,230 repair project will involve about 67,000 pounds of steel, van Kaenel said. “But if you look at the overall weight of the bridge, it’s in the millions of pounds of steel,” he said.
The bridge is inspected every year. “We generally have to do structural repairs on it,” he said. “Nothing major. We are just giving it a tuneup for lack of a better word.”
The work is being done by the St. Louis Bridge Construction Co., and will take about two months. However, von Kaenel said work that affects traffic and will result in lane closures will only last one week and likely will happen in mid-October. “The impact to traffic will be very minimal,” he said.
With all the construction being done on the new Interstate 74 bridge and surrounding areas leading up to that bridge, IDOT was concerned about lane closures further affecting traffic in the Quad-Cities.
“We are very cognizant of that end,” von Kaenel said. “That’s why we encourage the contractor to work from the bottom and not from the top. The construction for traffic should only be one week.”
IDOT will notify the public of the lane closures in advance, too, he said. Work will be done on both the Iowa and Illinois sides of the bridge.
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving through the work zones. For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow http://TWITTER. COM/IDOTDistrict2