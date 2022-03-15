 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to begin today on Bettendorf's State and 12th streets

Beginning Wednesday, construction will begin on State Street and 12th Street in Bettendorf as part of the Interstate 74 Bridge project.

Contractors will be reconstructing the intersection and pavement, as well as installing new drainage sewer lines.

Beginning Wednesday, State Street will be closed to thru-traffic between 10th Street and the old I-74 Bride onramp.

Construction will take place in stages, beginning with State Street. Local access will be maintained throughout construction.

One lane will be maintained on State Street for local business access.

Drivers on 12th Street will be able to turn left onto State Street to access businesses.

Additionally, there will be a single lane closure on northbound Grand Street/U.S. 67 between 10th and 12th streets to facilitate the work.

The work should be completed sometime in the summer.

