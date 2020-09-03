Work to install temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection begins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work that had been delayed by derecho storm recovery to install temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue began Thursday.

Workers with Davenport Electric Contract Company began digging holes to place wooden poles to string the temporary traffic lights.

Installation was to begin last month, but was delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm. Extending electricity to the intersection had been hampered as the city's electrical contractor has been preoccupied with storm recovery, city officials said.

"We believe that MidAmerican (Energy) will have their portion of the work completed by the end of next week," city public works director Nicole Gleason said. "Our goal is to have lights operational by Friday, Sept. 11 or sooner."

Pedestrian signals will be installed to cross the south and east legs of the intersection. Signals will remain in place until after the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project has been completed. Traffic patterns will then be re-evaluated, according to city staff.

Gleason said the decision to install the temporary signals came as a result of increased traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, now being used as a detour route due to the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project.