Work to install temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection begins

Work that had been delayed by derecho storm recovery to install temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue began Thursday.
Workers with Davenport Electric Contract Company began digging holes to place wooden poles to string the temporary traffic lights.
Installation was to begin last month, but was delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm. Extending electricity to the intersection had been hampered as the city's electrical contractor has been preoccupied with storm recovery, city officials said.
"We believe that MidAmerican (Energy) will have their portion of the work completed by the end of next week," city public works director Nicole Gleason said. "Our goal is to have lights operational by Friday, Sept. 11 or sooner."
Pedestrian signals will be installed to cross the south and east legs of the intersection. Signals will remain in place until after the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project has been completed. Traffic patterns will then be re-evaluated, according to city staff.
Gleason said the decision to install the temporary signals came as a result of increased traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, now being used as a detour route due to the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project.
Future plans, she said, call for studying the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, similar to the one at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road.
"So the temporary signals could end up being there three to five years, or longer ... until we have made a final decision about the roundabout," Gleason said.
Davenport Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, who represents the area, said signals at the busy intersection are long overdue.
"The left-hand turns onto and from Veterans Memorial Parkway are extremely dangerous, and it has been for a long time ... because you have two lanes of fast-moving traffic and sight distance (limitations). It's very hard to see," Lee said.
A man and woman early last month died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash at the intersection.
