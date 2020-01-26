Work week may start with foggy drive for Quad-Citians

Quad-City drivers may want to take a little more time Monday and Tuesday mornings, when fog could creep into the Quad-Cities.

Meteorologist David Cousins, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said fog could develop overnight Sunday into Monday. Because high temperatures will be right around freezing, moisture could freeze and create slick surfaces.

The fog should lift by mid-morning, he said.

Another patch of fog could creep into the area overnight Monday, creating similar conditions Tuesday morning. The high Tuesday will be about 31.

No snow is predicted for either Monday or Tuesday.

