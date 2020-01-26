Work week may start with foggy drive for Quad-Citians

Quad-City drivers may want to take a little more time Monday and Tuesday mornings, when fog could creep into the Quad-Cities.
Meteorologist David Cousins, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said fog could develop overnight Sunday into Monday. Because high temperatures will be right around freezing, moisture could freeze and create slick surfaces.
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.