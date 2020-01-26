You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Work week may start with foggy drive for Quad-Citians

Work week may start with foggy drive for Quad-Citians

{{featured_button_text}}

Quad-City drivers may want to take a little more time Monday and Tuesday mornings, when fog could creep into the Quad-Cities.

Meteorologist David Cousins, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said fog could develop overnight Sunday into Monday. Because high temperatures will be right around freezing, moisture could freeze and create slick surfaces.

The fog should lift by mid-morning, he said.

Another patch of fog could creep into the area overnight Monday, creating similar conditions Tuesday morning. The high Tuesday will be about 31.

No snow is predicted for either Monday or Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News