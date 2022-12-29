Worker seriously injured after being trapped in a conveyor belt

A worker at King’s Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said.

The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

According to a news release issued Thursday, Sisler said that at 1:17 p.m. officers from the Eldridge Police Department, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters from the Eldridge Fire Department were sent to King’s Material, 3800 S. 1st St.

It had been reported that a worker had become stuck in a conveyor belt. Immediately it was determined that the person would need to be airlifted to University Hospitals for immediate medical care.

The person was freed from the conveyor belt in a team effort that included Eldridge firefighters, Medic EMS paramedics, AirCare Emergency Transport medical staff and a surgical team from University Hospitals.

The worker was freed from the machinery and flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics at about 4:30 p.m.

The name of the worker was not released Thursday night.

Sisler said the investigation would be turned over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

King’s Material specializes in providing concrete, masonry and numerous other products and services for outdoor landscaping for homes and business.