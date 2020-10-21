Workers return to I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities

Some of the contractors who walked off the job at the Interstate 74 bridge this week returned to the site Wednesday.

More are expected to be back Thursday.

Some members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 returned to the I-74 project Wednesday, two days after declaring a strike against Manatt's Construction, a subcontractor out of Brooklyn, Iowa.

The union has filed an unfair-labor practices claim against Manatt's — a non-union company performing pavement grinding on the bridge — with the National Labor Relations Board. The dispute has not been resolved.

"Manatt's has been shifted to night schedule to avoid working at the same time as other contractors," said Local 150 communications director Ed Maher. "If Manatt's shows up tonight, we will be picketing."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those picketing near the Moline and Bettendorf ramps for the I-74 bridge on Tuesday did not appear to be in those locations Wednesday.

Ironworkers with Rock Island-based Local 111 also were off the job, and their business manager said Tuesday the members could not perform their jobs on the bridge portion of the $1.2 billion Interstate 74 project without members of 150 to operate the cranes.