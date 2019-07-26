One of the hottest topics in agriculture these days is the possibility of raising industrial hemp as a crop, but questions abound — what kind of equipment is needed, what kind of return can one expect, where are the markets?
To help sort through some of these questions, University of Illinois Extension will present an Introduction to Industrial Hemp workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Western Illinois University, Moline.
The signing of the Illinois hemp bill has provided opportunities for the cultivation, distribution, and processing of hemp for fiber, grain, and CBD. This versatile cash crop has the potential to empower small farmers and revitalize farming communities, Extension says.
Farmers can learn more about the options available in legal hemp production in these sessions:
• Hemp Basics, led by Phillip Alberti, University of Illinois commercial agriculture educator. Types of hemp, production systems, licensing, rules and regulations, end products and an update on hemp in Illinois.
• CBD Production, led by Steve Tomlins, farm manager at Turtle Creek Gardens, Delevan Wisconsin. Seed sources, starting from seeds/transplants, growth stages, production concerns, fertility and pest/disease issues.
• Floral processing strategies and equipment, led by Brian Lavin, sales manager at BVV (Building Vision & Variety) in Naperville, Illinois. What is processing and why do you do it? Types of processing methods, benefits and drawbacks of processing methods, processing equipment and costs and recommendations.
The cost will be $10 per person. To register, go online to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
For more information, call sponsoring Illinois Extension offices. In Rock Island County that is, 309-756-9978; Henry/Stark is 309-932-3447 and Mercer is 309-582-5106.
The workshop will be repeated on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Wyoming, Illinois, covering the same topics.