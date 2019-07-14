A free workshop on how to address the global threat of invasive plant species will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Scott Community College.
The event is organized by members of the Bi-State Conservation Action Network (BICAN), a group of Quad-City area conservation organizations, in partnership with the Hawkeye Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA).
Many researchers believe that invasive species are quickly becoming the biggest threat to the natural world, as well as a major threat to human health and the economy, according to a news release from Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, one of the conservation groups.
This continuing education workshop is aimed at government employees, land managers, educators, students, landscape professionals, and even the backyard garden enthusiast.
The workshop will cover a variety of species in woodland, wetland, and prairie habitats with sessions on control methods, identification, and native alternatives. Participants will spend a large portion of the day in the field, so participants are urged to dress for the outdoors.
To register, go to eicc.edu/continuing-education/ using reference class ID #4436 or call 563-441-4100.