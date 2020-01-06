World Championship ICE Racing coming to the TaxSlayer ice next month

Catch high-speed, flat-track motorcycle and quad racing on ice next month when the 44th annual World Championship ICE Racing Series takes over the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

With more than 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, racers with the International Championship Events Racing Series will battle for the World Championship ICE Racing Title beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, as part of the Thunderstruck Tour, according to a news release.

Tickets are $15 to $33 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and younger, and $79 for a four-pack. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline, and online at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

A pre-race pit party will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and attendees may meet with riders. Pit party tickets are $5 with the purchase of an event ticket.

To reserve tickets for a group, call 309-277-1356.

Racers will hit high speeds on the ice, jumping from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds.