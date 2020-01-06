You are the owner of this article.
World Championship ICE Racing coming to the TaxSlayer ice next month
The World Championship ICE Racing Series will hit the ice at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Feb. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10. 

Catch high-speed, flat-track motorcycle and quad racing on ice next month when the 44th annual World Championship ICE Racing Series takes over the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

With more than 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, racers with the International Championship Events Racing Series will battle for the World Championship ICE Racing Title beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, as part of the Thunderstruck Tour, according to a news release.

Tickets are $15 to $33 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and younger, and $79 for a four-pack. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline, and online at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. 

A pre-race pit party will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and attendees may meet with riders. Pit party tickets are $5 with the purchase of an event ticket.

To reserve tickets for a group, call 309-277-1356.

Racers will hit high speeds on the ice, jumping from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds.  

The evening also will feature the the Motorcycle ICE Limbo halftime show, where racers on the ice will get low to be crowned the night's limbo champion.

For more information, visit icespeedway.com or taxslayercenter.com.

