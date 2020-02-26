World-class playground on Davenport's riverfront moves forward

The proposal comes at the same time Davenport begins searching for a consultant to craft its long-term flood plan. The city hopes to secure an outside expert within about 90 days.

Some are concerned that new construction along the river would exacerbate flood risks. But representatives from the Iowa Flood Center and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told City Council over the weekend new construction at Main Street Landing would contribute negligibly to river flow, as paraphrased by Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

In defending the proposal for the competition to design the destination play area, Gripp and other aldermen said it was incumbent upon elected officials to show “courage,” “vision” and “leadership.”