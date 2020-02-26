World-class playground on Davenport's riverfront moves forward

The proposal for a “destination play area” along downtown Davenport’s riverfront is moving forward.
City Council voted 9-1 Wednesday night to approve the request for qualifications (RFQ) for a design competition that could bring a multi-million-dollar, world-class outdoor playground to Main Street Landing within a few years.
“We need to continue to improve our downtown,” said Alderman-at-Large Kyle Gripp, who has championed the destination play area. "In the next two-three years, we're going to decide what our riverfront looks like decades from now."
The RFQ outlines a two-phase plan for a design competition. First, city leaders will evaluate qualified consultants. Three finalists will be selected and given $20,000 each as part of a design competition in which the finalists will submit constructible plans.
The winning team will develop their idea into a contract with the city, with the goal of breaking ground in spring 2022. Finalists will be announced around April, and the design competition winner will be selected around August.
The city has accounted for about $3.5 million to construct the site, which is roughly two acres. More funding might become available through grants or public-private partnerships.
The process will be administered by the Destination Play Area Task Force (formerly known as the Main Street Landing Regional Activity Task Force) which includes representatives from City Council, Davenport Community School District, the Riverfront Improvement Commission, and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, among others.
Main Street Landing is a four-block stretch of land along the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport. It's been the prize of developers for years. City leaders hope the destination play area will, at long last, catalyze substantial investment in a flood-prone area that's also near in-demand real estate.
“Downtown, apartments are going up faster than we can count sometimes,” said Ward 2 Alderman Maria Dickmann, praising the proposal as an “economic driver.” “We’re spending money because this will make people want to live here.”
Ward 4 Alderman Ray Ambrose was the lone dissent, decrying the proposal as “overtaxing, overspending and overreach by government.”
“What the citizens of Davenport have told this City Council is public safety, safe neighborhoods and improved infrastructure” should be top priorities, Ambrose added.
The proposal comes at the same time Davenport begins searching for a consultant to craft its long-term flood plan. The city hopes to secure an outside expert within about 90 days.
Some are concerned that new construction along the river would exacerbate flood risks. But representatives from the Iowa Flood Center and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told City Council over the weekend new construction at Main Street Landing would contribute negligibly to river flow, as paraphrased by Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
In defending the proposal for the competition to design the destination play area, Gripp and other aldermen said it was incumbent upon elected officials to show “courage,” “vision” and “leadership.”
“For some, there seems to be this competing interest: Do we protect our assets, or do we have this recreational riverfront we enjoy? I don’t see this as an either/or proposition — you can have both,” Gripp said. “We can have a great riverfront with a great park, and we can protect our infrastructure.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.