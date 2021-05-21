World Cultures exhibit 'The Colors of Culture' opens at the Putnam

Ibrahim Mbanzamihigo looked at the different style of dresses on display at the Putnam Museum’s new World Cultures exhibit, “The Colors of Culture,” that opens Saturday, May 22.
“I can tell you by the design and colors where the people who wear those dress are from,” he said Friday during a celebration to kick off the exhibit.
One of the dresses just happens to be for woman of Burundi, which is Mbanzamihigo’s heritage.
Mbanzamihigo, 24, is attending St. Ambrose University and works for World Relief Quad Cities in Moline. While he was born in Tanzania, his parents are originally from Burundi and he considers himself Burundian. He arrived in the U.S. on July 2, 2007, and moved to Rock Island in 2009.
“The culture is in every piece of the dress,” he said. “You can identify where someone is from based on what they are wearing.”
Rachael Mullins, president and CEO of the Putnam Museum, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the museum.
The World Cultures exhibit was part of the museum’s master plan in 2016, “and it’s been on the docket and under discussion since,” she said. “When we closed because of COVID, it was the one project of the master plan that really saw support from the community.
“We were basically told, ‘It’s too important. Get it done,’ ” Mullins said.
Design and architecture work was done through the summer and fall of 2020, she said. Construction on the project began in January.
Christina Kastell, the museum’s curator of history and anthropology, said 300 cultures were represented in the exhibit, and the museum would love for other cultures in the Quad-Cities to make a contribution to the collection.
In this exhibit, people will learn about the symbolism of color in adornment, home and celebration. The exhibit is in partnership with World Relief Quad Cities and includes artifacts loaned by families in the organization's refugee resettlement program.
"In some cultures, the color white is used for mourning," Kastell said. Colors can mean many different things in other cultures.
Former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, a member of the Putnam’s board of trustees, said the “Putnam experience on the west side of town is an anchor that’s very important.
“The thing that’s great now is that everybody in the community can see themselves here,” Klipsch said.
“We talk about diversion and inclusion and equity,” he said. “We’ve got to show that to people and make sure they can see themselves when they come into the Putnam. That’s an ongoing effort, and this is a good example of how that’s going to come to fruition in the future.”
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has seen a large number of immigrants move into Rock Island, and the exhibit brings home their history, culture and work ethic. But there is even more, he said, adding that the exhibit “reminds you of just how small the world is.”