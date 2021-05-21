World Cultures exhibit 'The Colors of Culture' opens at the Putnam

“We were basically told, ‘It’s too important. Get it done,’ ” Mullins said.

Design and architecture work was done through the summer and fall of 2020, she said. Construction on the project began in January.

Christina Kastell, the museum’s curator of history and anthropology, said 300 cultures were represented in the exhibit, and the museum would love for other cultures in the Quad-Cities to make a contribution to the collection.

In this exhibit, people will learn about the symbolism of color in adornment, home and celebration. The exhibit is in partnership with World Relief Quad Cities and includes artifacts loaned by families in the organization's refugee resettlement program.

"In some cultures, the color white is used for mourning," Kastell said. Colors can mean many different things in other cultures.

Former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, a member of the Putnam’s board of trustees, said the “Putnam experience on the west side of town is an anchor that’s very important.

“The thing that’s great now is that everybody in the community can see themselves here,” Klipsch said.