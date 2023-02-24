A sweeping tune spread across the Rock Island High School auditorium stage Wednesday afternoon, drowning out the patter of rain and the echo of student voices in the hallway.

If not looking, the sound could be mistaken for the riff from an electric guitar. But the stringed instrument held in Tracy Silverman's hands was much smaller. Student musicians watched as Silverman demonstrated his craft and settled in to rehearse for the group's upcoming performance with the electric violin soloist.

Rock Island Orchestra Director Matthew Manweiler sat in an auditorium seat, watching the students he works with learn from the professional artist. He said it's taken years of planning to bring Silverman to the Quad-Cities for the first time, and it's wonderful to finally give his students the opportunity to learn from him.

"It takes a lot of work to get these workshops put on, but seeing him working here and performing, that's what it's all about," Manweiler said. "And really seeing the students go into new territory — that's the most exciting thing for me."

Silverman, who is internationally known for pioneering new methods of playing the electric six-string violin, will play alongside the Rock Island and Davenport orchestras 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Manweiler started bringing artists to the Quad-Cities to work with students more than a decade ago with the goal of exposing them to new ways to learn and perform music.

"We're always trying to push the boundaries of what our students can do on their instruments — just learning about being humans and ambassadors with their music," he said.

Rock Island High School student Jordan Murray joined the stage with students from Washington Jr. High and Edison Jr. High, making up about half of the group that is set to perform with Silverman.

Murray, who plays viola and bass, has worked with visiting artists before and said they've taught him more than just new techniques. He's also learned new ways to think about music.

He isn't planning to make a career out of music, but Murray said Silverman's influence could light a path forward for other young musicians who hope to enter the industry as professionals.

"I feel like it just shows that there are opportunities to get to a professional level, especially starting at high school," he said. "I started in elementary and all that ... just learning that you can make a career out of something that you enjoy."

Silverman has been playing the violin since he was 4 years old, after hearing a neighbor playing a lilting melody. Now decades into his career, the musician said he's turned more to education — writing books and producing online courses to help teach string players "how to groove."

Part of sharing his knowledge on how to bring rock, pop and funk to traditionally classical instruments is engaging with young people like those in the Quad-Cities orchestras.

His favorite moments when working with students are when they have that "A-ha!" moment of a new technique clicking.

"I keep talking about the future of strings, and this is the future of strings," Silverman said. "You're looking at it right here. So I think it's really important to bring this kind of stuff to them at this formative age."