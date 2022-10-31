World Relief nabs big grant to help refugees in Quad-Cities

Mursal Ahmadzai is one of the thousands of Afghans who jammed the tarmac at the Kabul airport in August 2021 in a desperate attempt to escape their country before it fell to the Taliban.

Today the 24-year-old staffs the front desk of World Relief Quad-Cities, a busy nonprofit refugee resettlement office in Moline, greeting walk-ins, answering an ever-ringing phone, referring people to appropriate staffers and scheduling appointments.

Her goal, though, is to become a registered nurse, and she is one of about 70 recent Afghan arrivals who may get help achieving that goal, thanks to a $725,000 grant recently received by World Relief.

The three-year grant from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement aims to help people who had previous professional experience or higher education in Afghanistan, but who lack the degrees, certifications and knowledge specific to the U.S. job environment needed to get similarly professional jobs here.

Even highly skilled refugees often must take low-skilled jobs with little opportunity for advancement.

"Overall, Afghan arrivals have a higher level of education and job experience than other arrivals because they haven’t been in refugee camps for decades,” Grace Fitzpatrick, employment manager for World Relief, said in an email.

“They are closer removed from their homes and careers than our other refugee populations in the Q-C. In Afghanistan, they were teachers, information technology students, soldiers, interpreters and guards.”

Ahmadzai, who is from Puli Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, had finished high school and was studying law. Because getting a law degree in America could take eight years or more, she decided on nursing, as she also is interested in medicine.

Her next steps are to finish her English as a Second Language Classes at Black Hawk College, attain a high school equivalency degree and enroll in a nursing program. The new program at World Relief will help with that.

The program is “something our office has been dreaming of for years now,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “We have been really successful at getting new refugees employed quickly, but not necessarily into jobs they love, or even like.

“To have funding, resources and then to develop a program that will support Afghans to grow into higher paying, more fulfilling jobs is really exciting.”

The Refugee Career Pathways Program is expected to launch in January, once three staffers have been hired to manage and conduct the program and a curriculum has been prepared, Laura Fontaine, executive director of World Relief, said.

She envisions the program will offer personalized career-development plans; classroom and work-based learning; career coaching and mentoring; connections with educational opportunities, apprenticeships and on-the-job training; vocational English language training; credential support. The grant will pay for recertification and professional training needed, for example, for a commercial driver license, welding and office management certification.

Fontaine is very proud of her staff for securing the grant.

Most of the other resettlement agencies that were approved are in larger cities with larger staffs, or may have had their headquarter organization submit the grant request, she said. In the Quad-Cities, almost everything was done locally.

“I am really proud of our little team here, and the letters of support we got,” she said, referring to letters from the Quad City Chamber, Iowa Workforce Development and other organizations that were solicited to support the request.

“We’re keeping up with the big cities. It is really a good feeling. It is an achievement for our community.”

The grant is only for Afghans, because “the United States government put aside a lot of money for Afghans during the crisis,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “We are searching and applying for other funding so that we could open up the program to other populations.”

Status still a problem for early Afghan arrivals

In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, World Relief Quad-Cities resettled 339 Afghans, most of them under a temporary, two-year legal status called “humanitarian parole” because there wasn’t time in the emergency evacuation to get them fully vetted to “refugee” status.

That’s important because a person with refugee status has a path to permanent legal residency in the United States and parolees do not. Unless Congress passes legislation clearing the path for humanitarian parolees, they are in legal limbo. The only way they can get legal residency is through the asylum process or to seek a Special Immigrant Visa, both very difficult.

That’s why Laura Fontaine, executive director of World Relief Quad-Cities, continues to lobby for passage of what’s called the Afghan Adjustment Act, legislation that will “adjust” the status of the humanitarian parolees.

But meantime, the agency has forged ahead to try to change their clients’ status through the two mechanisms available, and 92% of the Afghans resettled in the Quad-Cities have started “some form of immigration process,” Fontaine said.

Of those, all are waiting — some to see what the asylum answer is; some to get a pro bono attorney; some for consideration of Special Permanent Visa status; some for interviews.

The largest category is those waiting for a pro bono attorney to help them past what Fontaine calls the “five red flags” that could doom their requests.

One “red flag” is that anyone who ever carried a weapon to hurt someone “could be misconstrued to have ties to a terrorist organization,” Fontaine said.

Another ‘red flag’ is if the applicant helped the Taliban in any way, including, for example, giving them food and water if they came to one’s house and held a gun to one’s head.

“If the Afghan Adjustment Act passed, it would clear up 76,000 cases,” Fontaine said. “And with 1.9 million asylum applications pending for 2023, that would help the whole process.

“They (Afghans) were told that if they worked for the Americans for a year, they could become a resident of the United States. But now they need an attorney to prove they were not in cahoots with the Taliban. We do owe it to them. They can’t go back. This should not be a partisan issue. It’s a humanitarian issue.”

Working for a change in status is also a drain on World Relief’s financial resources because of the staff time devoted to paperwork and the money for gasoline to reimburse volunteers who drive clients to meetings in the Chicago area.

All Afghans coming to the United States now — as of October — have refugee status because there has been time to vet them, Fontaine said.

For 2023, World Relief expects to resettle at least 325 refugees. These include Afghans but also people from other countries, such as Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 25 people arriving with Special Immigration Visas.

Many of the Afghans resettled in the first wave after the Taliban takeover have relatives still stuck in Afghanistan or neighboring countries, such as Turkey or Pakistan. None of these relatives are among those expected to arrive in the Quad-Cities in 2023, Fontaine said.

Ukrainian arrivals aren't expected to stay

About 120 residents of war-torn Ukraine are expected to settle in the Quad-City area in fiscal year 2023, but they are not being resettled directly by World Relief because the understanding is that they will not be permanent — that they will return to Ukraine within two years, Laura Fontaine, executive director of World Relief Quad-Cities, Moline, said.

Instead, they are being settled under a co-sponsorship program called Uniting for Ukraine in which organizations, often churches, sign up with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, to take financial responsibility for settling. World Relief provides training, oversight and support.

So far, Ukrainians have settled in Geneseo, Illinois, and Muscatine, Iowa, Fontaine said.

USCIS is a part of the Department of Homeland Security that administers the country’s naturalization and immigration system.