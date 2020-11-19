World Relief Quad-Cities: A new name reflects its reach

World Relief Moline has been renamed World Relief Quad Cities to provide a more complete picture of the areas served by the organization.
“World Relief’s previous name gave an incomplete picture of the areas we serve," said Laura Fontaine, office director. "The organization has served both Illinois and Iowa for more than 20 years and has loved seeing refugees’ lives transformed in the greater Quad-Cities area. We are excited for our continued partnership with churches, organizations and volunteers in Illinois and Iowa to create lasting change in the lives of refugees, asylum seekers and other immigrants as they rebuild their lives in our communities.”
World Relief is a global Christian humanitarian organization that seeks to overcome violence, poverty and injustice.
Since opening in 1999, World Relief has resettled over 2,500 refugees to the Quad-Cities in addition to welcoming other immigrants to the area. The organization now provides resettlement services and case management, job training and placement services and immigration legal services, in partnership with churches, organizations and volunteers.
“It limited us with funding and all along we have been serving both states — in Rock Island and Scott counties and many people in Iowa had not heard of World Relief. Our name ‘World Relief Moline’ was very limiting because it only refers to our office location and the majority of our refugees don’t live in Moline.”
Rock Island and East Moline have the largest immigrant population in the Illinois Quad-Cities, and Scott County does in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
“We have garnered more support by changing our name to World Relief Quad Cities, because we now have churches and other organizations reaching out to us,” Fontaine said.
As an example, she said students at Pleasant Valley High School held a toy and bike drive where they collected bikes and toys at one of the teen’s houses and then delivered the items to the World Relief office. Those bikes and toys will be given to families supported by World Relief at Christmas time.”
“What an amazing group of young men to have come up with the idea of a toy drive and we are beyond grateful for their willingness to serve the vulnerable,” she said.
World Relief Quad Cities also has a food pantry at their Moline office. The food pantry is sponsored by area churches, organizations and private donations…”We have made it into a drive-thru where our families can pick up their food items and we also do some delivering,” Fontaine said. “Since the beginning of COVID, the number of people using the food pantry has increased from 220 to 400 each month. We do provide culturally appropriate food for our families. We have groups who volunteer at the food pantry and this way they get to meet our clients.”
“We are always in need of both volunteers and donations,” she said.
