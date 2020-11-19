World Relief Quad-Cities: A new name reflects its reach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island and East Moline have the largest immigrant population in the Illinois Quad-Cities, and Scott County does in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

“We have garnered more support by changing our name to World Relief Quad Cities, because we now have churches and other organizations reaching out to us,” Fontaine said.

As an example, she said students at Pleasant Valley High School held a toy and bike drive where they collected bikes and toys at one of the teen’s houses and then delivered the items to the World Relief office. Those bikes and toys will be given to families supported by World Relief at Christmas time.”

“What an amazing group of young men to have come up with the idea of a toy drive and we are beyond grateful for their willingness to serve the vulnerable,” she said.