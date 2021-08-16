World Relief Quad Cities prepares for Afghan refugees

World Relief Quad Cities is cleaning a house and preparing to welcome an Afghan family this week, the first of many refugees they're expecting.
Volunteers are ready to assist the family as soon as they step off the plane, helping them resettle in their house and providing groceries and whatever else they need.
"The main thing is being the first face of welcome, of them knowing that they'll be accepted in the Quad-Cities, and it's a welcoming community," World Relief Quad Cities Communications Associate Erica Parrigin said.
As the U.S. pulls out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takes over the government, scores of Afghan people are scrambling to find ways to leave the country. The Biden administration expanded the group of Afghans eligible for refugee status ahead of troops leaving the country.
While the organization can't predict just how many refugees will head to the Quad-Cities, Parrigin said they're estimating a large increase in the number of refugees in the system.
According to Reuters, as of Aug. 13, 1,200 Afghans had been evacuated to the U.S, with more on the way.
In addition to readying supplies and documents in the Quad-Cities, World Relief Quad Cities is one of nine agencies helping compile documents and provide other services for the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Department of State, along with Fort Lee.
The Virginia U.S. Army installation began receiving refugees from Afghanistan in late July. Some refugees will be sent straight to host cities rather than to Fort Lee.
"We're working as support for evacuees," Parrigin said.
None of the refugees currently at or heading to Fort Lee are bound for the Quad-Cities, Parrigin said, but that could change. Once at Fort Lee, the refugees have 12 cities they can decide between relocation to, Parrigin said, including Chicago.
The majority of refugees World Relief Quad Cities works with come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar, though refugees from Afghanistan have also settled here.
After the family makes it to their new home, the organization will help them set up whatever medical appointments they need and work to provide other accommodations, such as ESL lessons.
"We always try to help anyone who comes to our doors," Parrigin said.