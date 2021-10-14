World Relief Quad Cities welcomes first Afghan refugee

"We always need volunteers; we always need funding, especially with a new population coming to our community. Donations go directly back to our clients. We help with housing, medical bills, medical care and employment services."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, helped obtain much of the funding Fontaine spoke about. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Bustos helped secure $6.3 billion in funding for communities and agencies helping Afghan refugees following the downfall of the Afghan government after U.S. troops withdrew in August.

Bustos met with Fontaine Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Afghan refugee resettlement program.

"I think what could make this go the best possible (way) is if our community stands up and is helpful and welcoming," Bustos said. "If you see somebody that looks new to our community or see them out and about, be welcoming. This is what our country was built on; people who came from all over the world and settled in this country. That's what makes us a strong community."

Bustos said she visited Afghanistan in 2014, where she observed the situation on the ground and met with American military personnel and members of the Afghan Parliament.