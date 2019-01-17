MOLINE — When it comes to entertainment, the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo does monkey around, and you can see it this weekend at the TaxSlayer Center.
For more than a decade, a highlight among all the broncin’ and bustin’ has been a little firecracker called Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey. The 27-year-old capuchin monkey is billed as the world’s smallest cowboy. He stands 2 feet tall and weighs 8 pounds, and he has been riding since he was 2.
Dressed in his custom cowboy hat, chaps and boots, Whiplash rides the border collie Boogie, and they herd sheep for about 10 minutes during each show.
“Like every cowboy, he has to have something to herd. He loads them in the pen,” Kenny Petet, the monkey’s handler and roadie, said in a recent phone interview. “He’ll live to be 45. Capuchins are real athletic, real smart. He knows what he’s doing.”
Based in Stephenville, Texas, Petet is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and has traveled with Whiplash for 25 years. On his website, whiplashthecowboymonkey.com, he said: “He is really more like part of the family, with his big personality and diva-like charm.”
“His favorite snacks are grapes, Oreos and his bedtime peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Petet said, noting he always eats the inside only of Double Stuf Oreos, which he gets immediately after his act. “He is playful and flirts with the ladies, but is serious about his job. There is nothing he loves more than riding his border collie, Boogie.”
“Border collies, you get them bred right — my border collie could do math if I taught him right,” Petet said in the interview. “They train well, perform well, love to herd sheep.”
Of Whiplash, he said: “This son of a gun, he’s got tons of personality.” His social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (the latter two @whiplashmonkey) is run by Petet’s wife.
In addition to performing at rodeos, Whiplash has appeared at major-league sports events, NASCAR and Indy Car events, and private parties, Petet said. He also has done TV commercials. The capuchin is a three-time Pro Rodeo Entertainer of the Year, and he has over 7 million views on YouTube.
Animal trainer Tommy Lucia purchased Whiplash as a baby from the widow of an animal enthusiast in Miami, Fla., according to his Wikipedia page. As Lucia raised the young monkey, he introduced him to balancing on a saddle, then to riding the family’s dogs. Over time, the dogs became used to carrying the capuchin, the site says. In 2009, Whiplash was knighted in St. Paul, Minn., by the St. Paul Winter Carnival royalty.
“Capuchins are real athletic,” Petet said in the interview. “One thing that’s important: He’s not tied on (to the dog). He likes riding. He knows when we get back to the trailer, he’ll get Oreos.”
If the act was longer than 10 minutes, it wouldn’t work, he said, noting it was longer years ago.
“Most people today have the attention span of a cocker spaniel.” Petet said. “Three Hills Rodeo (the owner) expects you to go bang, bang with the acts, right in a row. They say, you can buy the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge of it. You never get a chance to catch your breath.”
The World’s Toughest Rodeo includes bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, and cowboys work to garner points to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
The top two cowboys in each event will go head to head a second time in the showdown round. Some of the nation’s fastest cowgirls will compete in the women’s barrel racing. “Mutton bustin’ for the little buckaroos” rounds out the competition lineup, according to a rodeo release.
Fans can come early to a free pre-show that will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will feature pony rides, autographs, behind-the- chutes tours, an hopping on a real bull in the chutes. You can get up close and personal with the World’s Toughest Rodeo animal superstars. On Friday only, fans also are invited to come early to meet the crew from WXLP-FM radio (97X) in the Party Zone, featuring $2 beers, giveaways and more.
For more information, visit wtrodeo.com or threehillsrodeo.com.