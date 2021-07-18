World War II veteran and John Deere retiree honored for 100th birthday

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, will officially be Earl Hansen Day in Silvis.

The World War II veteran and John Deere Harvester retiree turns 100 on Tuesday.

During a reception Sunday at New Perspective Senior Living, where he has resided for about the past four months, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter read the proclamation and presented Hansen with a gold key to the city.

More than 75 people showed up to see Hansen, who was born July 20, 1921, in Ringsted, Iowa. Woodrow Wilson was president.

He’s been living at the senior living facility for about four months. Before that, he had lived in the home he built for his wife and three sons, Roy, who is 74, Lloyd, who is 71, and Chris who is 69.

Roy Hansen said that their father turning 100 is something wonderful to ponder.

“I mean 16 and 21, that’s the important ones, right?” Roy Hansen said with a laugh. “I guess 100 has to fit in there somewhere. The more you think about it when you make it that way, 100 definitely fits.”

Roy Hansen said his dad is someone who took care of things himself and taught his sons to do the same.