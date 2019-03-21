A smoke odor that led to the evacuation of Children’s Village West, 1757 W. 12th St., Davenport, was caused by a worn-out breaker, according to a news release from Davenport schools.
At about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, staff members smelled a strong odor of smoke, and called 911. Students were evacuated to the Putnam Museum next door as a precautionary measure.
Firefighters determined a worn-out breaker needed to be replaced. Davenport schools maintenance workers fixed it. Students and staff returned to the building about 10:20 a.m.