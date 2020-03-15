Worship services continue with adjustments Sunday in Quad-Cities

The virus also affected worship at mosques in New York City’s borough of the Bronx.

Alhaji Cheikh Tejan Ndao, the officiating imam of Darou Salam Islamic Community, said the mosque is being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after prayer services. The general secretary of another mosque, Alimamy Kamara of Barakat Ul Islamia, said women members traditionally provide food for Friday prayer attendees, but that practice has been halted as a preventive measure.

In North Carolina, bishops of the United Methodist Church and Episcopal Church asked their affiliated churches to cancel public worship services and other gatherings for the next two weeks.

The senior pastor at the nation’s largest United Methodist Church, the Rev. Adam Hamilton, said worship services would be offered only online this weekend, with no in-person access. His 22,000-member Church of the Resurrection has five locations in the Kansas City area.

The coronavirus outbreak will also affect a long-running ideological confrontation within the United Methodist Church over the issues of same-sex marriage and ordination of openly gay and lesbian clergy.