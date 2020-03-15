Worship services continue with adjustments Sunday in Quad-Cities

A smiling Marlene Metzgar-Thompson, of Davenport, stood near a dry holy-water vessel Sunday morning to greet those attending Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport.
Sunday marked the second straight week the container, or stoup, has been dry.
The absence of holy water for those entering the church was one of several adjustments across the Quad-Cities Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a national emergency and cancellation or postponement of many large gatherings and activities nationwide.
Though attendees received a bright “good morning” and service went on as usual, “I will keep my distance from people,” Thompson said. “I will not shake hands.”
A few people hugged briefly, while others nodded and smiled. Others did the now-common “elbow bump."
Toby Paone, of Davenport, said people who attended Mass were spread out a little more than usual. “I purposefully decided to space myself out to make sure I wasn’t breathing on or touching somebody,” he said.
The Rev. Apo T. Mpanda mentioned the virus a few times during the service. “I should lay my hands on the communicants, but because of the circumstances I am going to stay far away from them,” he said.
At St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, the congregation learned to say “Peace be with you” in sign language.
The Rev. Travis Fisher-King, pastor at St. Mark, said a total of 90 people attended worship Saturday and Sunday. The yearly average is 122, so this weekend brought a 26% decrease.
The offering was gathered in plates at the exits instead of passing plates through the aisles, limiting person-to-person exposure.
St. Mark always has hand sanitizer available in its pews.
Across town, morning worship was held at Coram Deo Bible Church, 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport, via live stream through the church’s website at https://coramdeobible.church/. No in-person services were held.
“This is the strangest church service I have ever been a part of,” said senior pastor the Rev. Rob Willey. “The staff went into high gear late into the night, and here we are.”
He delivered a sermon, and a band performed live music on the stream. The service is archived on the church's website.
Reporter Linda Cook is a member of the St. Mark congregation.
Elsewhere in the US
Bishops in numerous dioceses across the U.S. — including the Diocese of Peoria, which includes Illinois Quad-City churches — have canceled all public worship services for two weeks, and in some cases indefinitely.
Many other bishops — including all those in Pennsylvania and Ohio — said they were temporarily dispensing with the requirement that parishioners attend Mass.
Comparably strong measures were taken by leaders of many other faiths, ranging from Orthodox Jewish rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and United Methodist bishops in North Carolina. From its headquarters in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.
Among the Catholic leaders issuing waivers on Mass attendance were Los Angeles Archbishop José Gómez, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh, who also asked for changes in the locally popular tradition of parish fish fries during Lent. Zubik urged parishes to offer the fish only on a take-out basis, with no eat-in option.
In the nation’s capital, Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory issuing a sweeping order indefinitely canceling public Masses and closing Catholic schools through March 27. He said weddings and funerals may proceed but should be limited to immediate family.
Like many bishops, he invited parishioners to join in Masses and prayers that will be livestreamed on social media.
The bishop of Salt Lake City, Oscar Solis, issued a similar broad order.
“A general dispensation is given from the Sunday and Holy Day obligation,” he announced. ”Catholics are asked to pray at home, with the rosary, biblical prayer, personal devotions and/or to devoutly watch televised Masses."
The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced numerous cancellations and postponements, including the annual Catholic Night at the Spurs, now that the city’s lone major league sports team has been sidelined by the suspension of the NBA season.
In northern New Jersey, the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County, which represents more than two dozen Orthodox synagogues, ordered an indefinite shutdown of virtually every religious activity. It said rabbis and congregation members should worship separately, in their own homes, and organize no community gatherings of any sort.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we are suspending so many of the most crucial routines of our daily lives and life cycle moments,” the council said.
The virus also affected worship at mosques in New York City’s borough of the Bronx.
Alhaji Cheikh Tejan Ndao, the officiating imam of Darou Salam Islamic Community, said the mosque is being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after prayer services. The general secretary of another mosque, Alimamy Kamara of Barakat Ul Islamia, said women members traditionally provide food for Friday prayer attendees, but that practice has been halted as a preventive measure.
In North Carolina, bishops of the United Methodist Church and Episcopal Church asked their affiliated churches to cancel public worship services and other gatherings for the next two weeks.
The senior pastor at the nation’s largest United Methodist Church, the Rev. Adam Hamilton, said worship services would be offered only online this weekend, with no in-person access. His 22,000-member Church of the Resurrection has five locations in the Kansas City area.
The coronavirus outbreak will also affect a long-running ideological confrontation within the United Methodist Church over the issues of same-sex marriage and ordination of openly gay and lesbian clergy.
On Friday, leaders of the UMC’s Council of Bishops asked for the indefinite postponement of the denomination’s general conference scheduled for May 5-15 in Minneapolis, at which conservative delegates planned to propose breaking away from the UMC to form a new denomination that would continue to disapprove of the LGBT-inclusive policies.
AP contributed to this story.