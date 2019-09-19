Saying "I do" in the future? How about doing that with Portillo's Italian beef?
Portillo’s, the fast/casual restaurant known for its menu of Chicago-style deli favorites, has launched wedding packages that offer late-night catering for receptions.
The Newlywed Spread catering package offers a flowing cheese-sauce fountain, served with Portillo’s signature crinkle-cut fries and onion rings. Packages can also include Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs with toppings on the side for more than 100 guests.
The Love at First Bite Shop-N-Ship package offers food for 50 guests, including hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, condiments and a heart-shaped chocolate cake, along with some Portillo's paper caps.
The newlywed catering packages are limited to destinations in the local restaurant’s delivery area. They must be booked at least 90 days in advance at 866-986-2333, option 3.
A look just inside the main entrance to the new Portillo’s located on 53rd Street across from Costco in Davenport.
Portillo’s Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe, left talks about the catering side of the new restaurant business located on 53rd Street to members of the media Tuesday.
Portillo’s hosted an invitation-only preview of the companies newest located at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport Tuesday, April 16. Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe discussed the hiring and construction timeline followed by a tour of the new restaurant followed by lunch featuring a selection of Portillo’s favorite menu items.
Portillo’s newest location is at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa.
Portillo’s hosted an invitation-only media preview of the companies newest location at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 16. Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe discussed the hiring and construction timeline followed by a tour of the new restaurant.
Portillo’s Italian Beef sandwich and Chopped Salad are favorite menu items.
Portillo’s Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe, left talks about the kitchen and food production line in the kitchen of the new restaurant business located on 53rd Street to local dignitaries and members of the media Tuesday, April 16.
Portillo’s hosted an invitation-only preview of the companies newest location at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 16. Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe discussed the hiring and construction timeline followed by a tour of the new restaurant.
As Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, listens as Portillo’s Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe talks about the ordering system during a tour of the new restaurant in Davenport, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Portillo’s Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe, left talks during an invitation-only preview of the companies newest located at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport Tuesday, April 16. Deppe said the new restaurant plans to hire 200-250 employees, including managers, full and part-time.
Portillo’s hosted an invitation-only preview of the companies newest location at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 16. Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe discussed the hiring and construction timeline followed by a tour of the new restaurant.
Portillo’s hosted an invitation-only preview of the companies newest location at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 16. Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe discussed the hiring and construction timeline followed by a tour of the new restaurant.
A replica of Dick Portillo’s "The Dog House" outside the newest Portillo's location at 2741 E. 53rd Street in Davenport Tuesday, April 16.
Jeff Talbert discusses the Portillo's development north of his home on Fairhaven Court in Davenport. Talbert and other residents in the area are concerned about the impact increased storm water runoff will have on their neighborhood where water is collected in above-ground drainage ditches. They also are concerned about increased traffic.
The Portillo's development south of east 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue is installing two underground storm water retention tanks designed to slow the rate of water running into the surface drainage ditches located along Fairhaven Court and Lorton. These stacked yellow pieces clip together to form the tanks.
The Portillo's development south of east 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue will include three other buildings in addition to Portillo's. Last year at this time, there were nine homes on this 6½-acre site.
The Portillo's development south of east 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue is installing two underground storm water retention tanks designed to slow the rate of water run off into the surface drainage ditches located along Fairhaven Court and Lorton.
Work progresses preparing the new Portillo’s restaurant on 53rd Street. Here a workman pushes crushed rock that will help filter storm water before it is released into the neighborhood.
Storm water flows along surface drainage ditches into Hanlin's Creek that runs through the neighborhood.
This is the back yard of Lisa VanDamme after a rain storm last summer that sent water cascading across her lawn and ponding up against her fence.
Storm water in the neighborhood south of the development collects in two drainage ditches next to two streets and eventually makes its way to Hanlin's Creek. The ditches run in the front yards of residents.
The Davenport Portillo's is expected to look like this version that opened in April in Peoria, Illinois.
Shown are the Portillo's Jumbo Hot Dog and Combo Italian Beef and Italian Sausage with Sweet Peppers.
Framed movie posters and pictures of movie stars decorate the walls.
Storm water in the neighborhood south of the development collects in two drainage ditches next to two streets and eventually makes its way to Hanlin's Creek. The ditches run in the front yards of residents.
This was the view of the Portillo's site last summer when the developer was still doing its traffic impact study. The development was unanimously approved by the Davenport City Council on Aug. 22. The homes and trees were removed after that.
This is how the corner of Lorton Avenue and 53rd Street in Davenport appeared last summer before the Portillo's development was approved and the homes and trees were removed.
This is the corner of Fairhaven Road and 53rd Street, Monday, July 2, 2018, where a neighbor has a Notice of Rezoning Request sign in their yard.
A notice of rezoning request staked at the corner of Fairhaven Road and 53rd Street was how some neighborhood residents learned that changes were in the offing.
This is how the corner of Lorton Avenue and 53rd Street in Davenport appeared last summer before the Portillo's development was approved and the homes and trees were removed.
The Davenport Portillo's is expected to look like this version that opened in April in Peoria, Illinois.
A framed picture of Marilyn Monroe in her famous gold dress dominates this art arrangement on a wall of a Peoria Portillo's.
The exterior of a soon-to-be Portillo's restaurant on 53rd Street in Davenport is taking shape.
This was the scene last fall of the retail development that will include Portillo's.
Portillo's is expected to open in Davenport in 2019.
Peoria-based developer William Torchia hopes to open a Portillo's restaurant along 53rd Street, south of the new Costco.
Peoria developer William Torchia points to the site plan for the proposed Portillo's across from Costco along 53rd Street in Davenport, at a neighborhood meeting on Thursday.
More than 60 residents gather on Thursday at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue branch to hear plans for a Portillo's that might be built along 53rd Street, between Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road.
