WQPT revamps on-air, on-line auction

WQPT is revamping their original fundraiser “The Auction is at Your House.” The new event is an on-air, on-line auction airing on WQPT from 8-10 p.m., Jan. 28-29, while the on-line part of the auction is live at wqpt.org/auction.

“Typically at this time of year we would be holding our gala Champagne on the Rocks, but due to Covid we had to think out of the box for our auction items, and we took a look at our history and decided to bring back The Auction is at Your House,” said interim General Manager, Dawn Schmitt.

Items can be viewed before the on-air portion of the auction by visiting wqpt.org/auction. There people can sign up to bid by clicking on an item and a link will pop up.

“When I was an intern with WQPT many years ago I worked on the auction, doing everything from running cameras to talent handling,” said Lora Adams WQPT Director of Local Content. “It’s very exciting to once again work with Spike O’Dell who was talent back in the late 80’s and who now has provided us with two beautiful watercolors that we will auction off.”

WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.

Quad-City Times​

