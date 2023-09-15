WQPT will host a screening of excerpts from the new film, "My Ascension," along with a panel discussion about suicide prevention and mental wellness on Thursday, Sept. 21.

"My Ascension," chronicles the story of Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old varsity cheerleader who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt. The experience propelled her on a mission to help others find hope and stay alive.

The screening will include a panel discussion on suicide prevention and mental wellness. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Carrie Alexander-Albritton, professor in the Department of Counselor Education and College Student Personnel at Western Illinois University along with panel members William Ivarone, DBA; Ms. Ed, director of counseling services at Augustana College; and Jamie Haney, LISW of Vera French Community Health Center.

The film also shares the stories of two remarkable young people who died by suicide. The viewers will learn from families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts.

The screening will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 111 of Riverfront Hall at Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. There is a virtual viewing option as well.

For additional information, visit https://wqpt.org/awareness.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

