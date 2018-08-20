Paul Plagenz, director of development at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities, has received the Volunteers in Public Broadcasting Award from the National Friends of Public Broadcasting, for his support of WQPT-Quad-Cities PBS, a public media service of Western Illinois.
According to his nomination, Plagenz has been an active volunteer with WQPT, serving on various committees, volunteering at events, mentoring development staff, and being available to give fundraising advice when needed. He also is a WQPT donor.
Mary Pruess, WQPT director, noted that in addition to his time and service, Plagenz’ fundraising capabilities have made a major impact on WQPT, including helping to raise more than $150,000 in the 2018 fiscal year.
“Great development directors care, and Paul is one of those individuals,” Pruess said in a news release. “When he sees there may be an opportunity for WQPT, he is the first person to open the door and has been responsible for WQPT receiving significant gifts from donors.
“We are thrilled that Paul was selected for this prestigious award,” she said. “Paul is a very upbeat, optimistic person and tries to do things that haven’t been done before in his professional and volunteer career. Paul is a true fundraising champion, and we’re lucky to have him as an advocate and a friend.”
Plagenz was named development director at WIU-Q-C in 2014, after serving in previous development roles for the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and Royal Neighbors of America. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from The Ohio State University.
“This award is an outstanding recognition for the energy and enthusiasm that Paul gives to WQPT and all of his other roles and responsibilities at the university,” said Joseph Rives, Western Illinois vice president for Quad-Cities and planning.
Established in 1971, National Friends of Public Broadcasting is a network of public media volunteers and volunteer coordinators. According to its website, National Friends stands in support of Protect My Public Media, a campaign to activate audiences to support federal funding for public media by taking a stand for the local stations and programs they love.