That wrapping paper soon to be lying on your living-room floor may be deceiving to recyclers.
Wrapping paper “throws everybody off” said Kurt Liske, communications specialist with the Wast Commission of Scott County. “It looks like paper. It sounds like paper. But it has a thin plastic veneer on it.”
That means it can’t be recycled as a paper product.
Recyclable paper is transported to a paper mill in Valparaiso, Indiana, where cardboard boxes are made. Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service are among the biggest customers, so material could go full-circle from an Amazon order and back again, he said.
Liske said the volume of items recycled grows tremendously at the holidays.
“In a typical week, we’ll receive about 600 tons of recyclable material,” he said. “From Thanksgiving/Black Friday until February – Valentine’s Day – it’s upward of 700 tons,” he said.
Recycling has increased dramatically, Liske said. “It’s almost unfathomable how the public has taken to this. We’ll top 30,000 tons this year.”
Removing items that don’t belong in recycling bins keeps crews from sorting recyclables, which is the main purpose of the facility. So Liske offers tips to keep the recycling clean.
Another item that incorrectly ends up in recycling bins is Christmas lights -- “Everybody has that one strand that doesn’t work,” Liske said.
They can be recycled, but holiday lights—along with computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems—are electronic waste, or e-waste, and, except for holidays, should be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. until noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport.
Drop-off is free for residents from Scott and Rock Island counties.
Residents of Davenport and Bettendorf can place large e-waste items at the curb for pickup on their recycling/bulky waste day.
In the case of electronics – a laptop, for example – crews either take apart the laptop and break it down into components, or they pull off the hard drive, which is wiped clean, then refurbish the laptop. Refurbished devices are sold on eBay, Liske said: “We ship those all over the country.”
Cooking oil can be recycled, too, though not in the curbside bin. After you’re done cooking, strain out the solids and bring the oil to the Household Hazardous Materials Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. This is free for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. No appointment is needed.
“There’s a very specific reason we say thing in this order: Reduce, reuse, recycle,” Liske said. “It’s a hierarchy.”