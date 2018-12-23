NO – these items do not belong in your recycling cart

Waste Commission of Scott County

Waste Commission of Scott County operates four facilities that offer several environmental-protection programs and services to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

Although the commission is an inter-governmental agency, it is not funded by tax dollars. Its facilities operate solely through tipping fees -- the fees charged for processing materials.

The facilities the Waste Commission operates include:

Scott Area Landfill

11555 110th Avenue

(County Road Y-48, Buffalo)

Davenport - 563-381-1300

Winter hours October-April

7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays year-round

All vehicles should be unloaded and exit the gate by closing time. Closed Holidays

Scott Area Recycling Center

5640 Carey Ave., Davenport - 563-386-9575

Recycling drop-off area is open daylight hours.

Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. week days. Closed Holidays

Household Hazardous Material Facility*

5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

Winter hours: October-April

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Open 8 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of the month year-round. No appointment necessary for residents. Businesses must make an appointment. Closed holidays.

Electronic Demanufacturing Facility

1048 East 59th St., Davenport - 563-823-0119

Winter hours: October-April

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Open 8 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of the month year-round. Closed holidays.

* A satellite facility at the Scott Area Landfill is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. week days.