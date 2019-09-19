The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 10 and LULAC Youth Council 600 will honor Quad-City men and women who have served in the military or served the community as first responders.
The observance will be held during the closing ceremony of National Hispanic Heritage Month with an annual wreath-laying for each military branch and first responders on the Mississippi River. The service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at LeClaire Park band shell, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
All active and retired military are invited, as well as former and current Quad-City police, fire, and EMS personnel. The program is open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the LULAC Center, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport.
For more information, call Maria Mier Llaca, 415-246-0491.