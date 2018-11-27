The Quad-Cities is part of the national Wreaths Across America initiative, in which wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans.
A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the main flag pole at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. A formal ceremony will be held at every national cemetery across the United States.
Lt. Col. Tom Nielsen, longtime member of the Civil Air Patrol, a civilian auxiliary of the U. S. Air Force, spearheads the drive in the Quad-City area to raise money for wreaths and gather volunteers to place them.
“This is about honoring our veterans who have given it all,” Nielsen said, adding 36,000 veterans have been laid to rest at Rock Island Arsenal.
Across the country, veterans organizations, individuals, families, companies and other groups of people sponsor wreaths – for example, a card club in East Moline regularly sponsors wreaths, he said.
All donations must be made at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each wreath costs $15 to sponsor, said Nielsen. About 2,000 wreaths are donated by the Worcester Wreath Co., sponsor of the event.
Wreath donors must sign up by Dec. 3.
Volunteers should be in place by 10:30 a.m. the morning of the event, Nielsen said, advising participants to “Dress warm. It’s cold on that island.”
To enter the island, visitors must enter through the Moline gate, where guards will check government-issued photo identifications of those entering. Volunteers ages 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult with a photo identification, he said.
After that, volunteers will lay balsam remembrance wreaths on headstones at the cemetery. Ceremonial wreaths will honor each of the military services, prisoners of war and veterans.
Those who want to specify a veteran should email the veteran’s name to Nielsen at il008@mediacombb.net
For more information, contact Nielsen at 309-716-8620.
