On Dec. 14, National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, will be one of 1,000 locations across the United States and overseas where volunteers for Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths on the graves of fallen U.S. service members.
Lt. Col. Tom Nielsen said that National Wreaths Across America Day is an effort to ensure that no veteran is forgotten over the holiday season.
On that day live Balsam wreaths will be placed at the headstones of fallen veterans at more 1,000 locations in the United States and overseas.
At National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, wreaths will be placed on the headstones of the 32,000 veterans buried there.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., after which will be the laying of the wreaths. Wreaths also will be laid to honor each of the military branches, prisoners of war and all veterans past and present.
To sponsor a wreath or to volunteer, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The last day to sponsor a wreath is Dec. 6.