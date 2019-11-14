Doug Peacock, a Vietnam veteran, filmmaker, and author of "The Grizzly Years," an environmental classic, will be the keynote speaker at the 2nd Annual Oberholtzer Awards on Feb. 29, at the The Bend Event Center, East Moline.
The fundraising event for Nahant Marsh Education Center, a nature preserve in southwest Davenport, will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The Oberholtzer awards are named for Ernest Carl "Ober" Oberholtzer (1884-1977), a Davenport native, explorer, author and pioneering champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota.
The awards recognize individuals past, present and future, who have made significant contributions towards understanding and protecting our natural world.
Peacock spoke five years ago at Scott Community College in Bettendorf at the invitation of instructor who taught Peacock's writings in environmental science classes including "The Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness."
"Grizzly" chronicles Peacock's personal journey of dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from the Vietnam War, where he served two tours of duty as a Special Forces medic in the Central Highlands.
He retreated to the wilderness of the Rocky Mountains and credits the grizzly bears he encountered with restoring his soul.
From his perspective, giant grizzly bears and human beings share a sobering quality in common: They both qualify as endangered species.
The difference is that humans might be able to do something about the deteriorating ecosystems on which their lives depend, whereas bears, magnificent as they are, can only live in the world humans allow them to occupy, he has said.
The fundraising event will begin with a brunch buffet followed by a screening of an award-winning short documentary highlighting Peacock's life.
Sponsored by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, the event also will feature a live auction, raffles, and a book signing by Peacock. Tickets are on sale now online. Sponsorship opportunities for veterans and students also are available.
Nahant Marsh also is still seeking nominations for awardees. People from Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine or Scott counties in Iowa and Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside in Illinois are eligible. They must have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following categories: conservation science and education, stewardship of natural resources and environmental advocacy.
Forms are available at nahantmarsh.org/oberholtzer-awards. The deadline is Jan. 10.
Last year's adult winner was Curtis Lundy, Bettendorf, and student winner was Aislinn Geedey, Rock Island.
For questions, contact Shannon Bernhard at 563-336-3374 or sbernhard@eicc.edu