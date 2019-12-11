Writers to share immigrant stories at free Bettendorf discussion

BETTENDORF — The Midwest Writing Center will host a free discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, on "We The Interwoven, Vol. 2," published earlier this year by the Iowa Writers' House.
The anthology — which will be offered for sale at the event — introduces stories by seven writers, including Davenport native Sarah Elgatian, that explore the theme of living between two worlds.
Antonia Rivera crossed the Mexico-U.S. border at the age of 6, and her story spans three decades of the undocumented immigrant struggle. Dawson Davenport, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, shares a story of inherited Native American trauma in the life of a young man coming of age.
Ajla Dizdarević shares a Bosnian-American story of cultural traditions that survived a family’s migration. Hieu Pham explores Vietnamese-American filial debt; Rana Hewezi writes of an Egyptian mother’s gift to her daughter; Elgatian remembers her Armenian grandmother; and Anthony Mielke discovers his hidden Puerto Rican heritage.
Elgatian is a second-generation Armenian-American whose paternal grandparents came to the United States through Ellis Island, barely escaping the Armenian genocide, according to her bio. A Davenport native, she later moved to Chicago and Seattle before returning to Iowa.
She primarily writes nonfiction and lyrical essays focusing on survival. Her writing has been published in The Atlas, Fragments, and other publications. She lives in Iowa City with her partner and works at the Midwest Writing Center and with the International Writing Program.
"We The Interwoven" is a collection of stories by immigrants and bi-cultural citizens living in the American Midwest.
At a time when the United States is "wrestling with great division around issues of immigration and migration, this book comes out of the heartland, where the lines are blurred, where the leading political votes are cast while undocumented farm workers live next door, where Christian values come face to face with Good Samaritan needs, and where the conservative American work ethic and the immigrant American dream have more in common than most realize," according to a synopsis.
Volume 1 was a candidate for the One Community, One Book selection by the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights. For more information, visit iowawritershouse.org.