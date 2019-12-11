Writers to share immigrant stories at free Bettendorf discussion

She primarily writes nonfiction and lyrical essays focusing on survival. Her writing has been published in The Atlas, Fragments, and other publications. She lives in Iowa City with her partner and works at the Midwest Writing Center and with the International Writing Program.

"We The Interwoven" is a collection of stories by immigrants and bi-cultural citizens living in the American Midwest.

At a time when the United States is "wrestling with great division around issues of immigration and migration, this book comes out of the heartland, where the lines are blurred, where the leading political votes are cast while undocumented farm workers live next door, where Christian values come face to face with Good Samaritan needs, and where the conservative American work ethic and the immigrant American dream have more in common than most realize," according to a synopsis.

Volume 1 was a candidate for the One Community, One Book selection by the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights. For more information, visit iowawritershouse.org.

